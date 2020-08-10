Vijayawada mishap: Three-member committee to study fire safety in hotel-turned-quarantine centres

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government has constituted a three-member committee to study fire safety measures in place at hotel buildings that were converted into quarantine centres.

The committee has Director General, State Disaster Response and Fire Services as its chairman-cum-convenor; Director, AP Forensic Sciences Laboratory, and Chief Electrical Inspector, electrical inspectorate, are its members.

The committee has been asked to submit a detailed report on the Swarna Palace fire mishap, which claimed 10 lives, and safety measures to be followed in coronavirus quarantine centres in the state.

It was asked to submit its report in two days