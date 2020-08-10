Vijayawada mishap: Three-member committee to study fire safety in hotel-turned-quarantine centres
The committee has been asked to submit a detailed report on the Swarna Palace fire mishap and safety measures to be followed in coronavirus quarantine centres in the state.
Published: 10th August 2020 09:54 AM | Last Updated: 10th August 2020 09:54 AM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: The state government has constituted a three-member committee to study fire safety measures in place at hotel buildings that were converted into quarantine centres.
The committee has Director General, State Disaster Response and Fire Services as its chairman-cum-convenor; Director, AP Forensic Sciences Laboratory, and Chief Electrical Inspector, electrical inspectorate, are its members.
ALSO READ | After Vijayawada hotel fire, Telangana govt orders COVID-19 hospitals, centres to follow safety norms
The committee has been asked to submit a detailed report on the Swarna Palace fire mishap, which claimed 10 lives, and safety measures to be followed in coronavirus quarantine centres in the state.
It was asked to submit its report in two days