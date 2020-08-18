STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Low-lying areas submerged, people seek completion of retaining wall

G Nagaraju (34) of Taraka Rama Nagar and his family were seen draining out the flood water out and staying in the house.

Meanwhile, civic commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh  conducted an inspection of low-lying areas

Meanwhile, civic commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh  conducted an inspection of low-lying areas. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With water inflows to Prakasam Barrage increasing steadily, the public movement has been partially paralysed downstream of the barrage in Ranigari Thota, Geeta Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Yanamalakuduru and Ramalingeswara Nagar localities. 

On Monday, the irrigation department lifted all the 70 gates. Inflow to Prakasam Barrage is 1.45 lakh cusecs and  outflow is 1.30 lakh cusecs. While some people refused to move out of their houses, some more complained about the lack of response from the officials in supplying food, medicines etc to them.

“We are residing here over the years. It  has become a routine affair for us.  Every time officials come here, but don’t take any concrete steps such as constructing a  retaining wall,” he said. 

Residents of Ranigari Thota demanded construction of a retaining wall to prevent flooding into their houses. But they were convinced to move out by revenue, civic body and police officials. 

Former corporator U Bahadur told The New Indian Express during former Congress government, Rs 108 crore was sanctioned for construction of 2.7 km-long retaining wall from Police Colony to Yanamalakuduru. 

In February, the YSRC sanctioned Rs125 crore to this pupose and cadre, headed by ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Vellampalli and Peddireddy carried out a victory rally in Krishna Lanka. But till date, there is no progress (retaining wall), he said, adding the government should take a call at the earliest.  

Meanwhile, civic commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh  conducted an inspection of low-lying areas such as Bhupesh Gupta Nagar, Taraka Rama Nagar, Sai Cut Pieces Road in Krishna Lanka and Bhavanipuram and Punnami Ghat in Vijayawada West. 

He directed the officials to supply food, water among others for those whose houses were submerged. He asked the officials to arrange motors in Bhupesh Gupta Nagar to drain out the flood waters from the houses and ensure drinking water for the people. 

Control Rooms at VMC: 0866-2424172 & 2422515

