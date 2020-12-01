STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Man held for attack on Andhra minister Perni remanded

Badugu Nageswara Rao who attacked Minister for Transport and Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) was sent to 14-day judicial remand on Monday. 

Published: 01st December 2020 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Attacker Badugu Nageswara Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Badugu Nageswara Rao who attacked Minister for Transport and Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) was sent to 14-day judicial remand on Monday. Rao, a mason by profession, attacked Nani with a trowel at the latter’s residence on Sunday morning during the ceremony of the minister’s mother, who recently died of illness. 

ALSO READ | Andhra minister Perni Nani escapes trowel attack unhurt

Based on a complaint filed by the minister, Machilipatnam police booked Badugu Nageswararao under Section 307 of IPC. “The accused was reportedly unhappy with the policies of the present government. He had allegedly lost employment due to unavailablilty of sand. He is said to be a close aide of former TDP minister Kollu Ravindra,” sources said. 

However, Nageswara Rao’s sister Badugu Umadevi who happens to be Machilipatnam TDP vice-president said that her brother has nothing to do with politics and admitted that he indeed made a mistake by attacking the minister with a trowel. “I don’t know why he tried to attack the minister. He is a mason and has nothing to do with politics. He doesn’t have any criminal history,” Umadevi stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Perni Nani Andhra Transport Minister Perni Nani attack
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp