Man held for attack on Andhra minister Perni remanded

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Badugu Nageswara Rao who attacked Minister for Transport and Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) was sent to 14-day judicial remand on Monday. Rao, a mason by profession, attacked Nani with a trowel at the latter’s residence on Sunday morning during the ceremony of the minister’s mother, who recently died of illness.

Based on a complaint filed by the minister, Machilipatnam police booked Badugu Nageswararao under Section 307 of IPC. “The accused was reportedly unhappy with the policies of the present government. He had allegedly lost employment due to unavailablilty of sand. He is said to be a close aide of former TDP minister Kollu Ravindra,” sources said.

However, Nageswara Rao’s sister Badugu Umadevi who happens to be Machilipatnam TDP vice-president said that her brother has nothing to do with politics and admitted that he indeed made a mistake by attacking the minister with a trowel. “I don’t know why he tried to attack the minister. He is a mason and has nothing to do with politics. He doesn’t have any criminal history,” Umadevi stated.