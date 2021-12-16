STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police arrest house help, husband for burglary 

While Sreenu worked as the watchman of the building, his wife Lakshmi, was a domestic help in the house that was burgled.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: City police on Wednesday arrested two house-breaking offenders and recovered Rs 10 lakh cash and gold ornaments from their possession.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-1, Law and Order) V Harshavardhan Raju said a woman filed a complaint with the Penamalur police after she found that `10 lakh cash and a gold ring kept in her locker were missing. He added that the burglary happened when the woman was in Hyderbad for some personal work. Upon learning that the house owner had left for Hyderabad, the prime accused in the case, Vemula Sreenu (30), broke the doors using an iron rod. He then stole the cash and gold ring from the locker on the night of December 11. 

While Sreenu worked as the watchman of the building, his wife Lakshmi, was a domestic help in the house that was burgled. Lakshmi informed her husband about the money. After committing the crime, the accused gave the money to his brother Vemula Mahesh (34), who lives at Pedakakani in Guntur district. 

“Based on the complaint, we launched the investigation and suspected the role of the house help and her husband. Police arrested Sreenu when he was trying to sell the gold ring in I-town market. Sreenu admitted to his crime during interrogation. Around Rs 9.72 lakh cash and one gold ring was recovered from them,” said the DCP Harshavardhan Raju. A case has been registered against the duo and they were produced in the court.

