VIT summer sports camp concludes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: VIT-AP marked the International Yoga Day on Tuesday at its Rock Plaza, Amaravati campus with dozens of yoga enthusiasts. With this event, its 10-day summer sports coaching camp for children from its adopted villages of Inavolu, Sakamuru and Velagapudi also drew to a close.

Tekumudi Sirisha, an international yoga instructor who taught asanas to the kids there, said yoga is not only a physical exercise where one twists, turns, stretches and breathes in the most, it is also a way to achieve semblance between mind and body.

She exhibited some of the asanas beneficial for people irrespective of their age such as pranayama, tadasana, utrasana, matsyasana, dhanurasana, balasana and gomukhasana.Dr SV Kota Reddy, VIT V-C, said Pranayama needs special mention. It is the simplest form of yoga which is done before any asana. “It teaches you how you can do wonders with your body by gaining control over your breathing,” he added.