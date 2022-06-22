STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

VIT summer sports camp concludes

VIT-AP marked the International Yoga Day on Tuesday at its Rock Plaza, Amaravati campus with dozens of yoga enthusiasts.

Published: 22nd June 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Yoga, Aasana

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: VIT-AP marked the International Yoga Day on Tuesday at its Rock Plaza, Amaravati campus with dozens of yoga enthusiasts. With this event, its 10-day summer sports coaching camp for children from its adopted villages of Inavolu, Sakamuru and Velagapudi also drew to a close. 

Tekumudi Sirisha, an international yoga instructor who taught asanas to the kids there,  said yoga is not only a physical exercise where one twists, turns, stretches and breathes in the most, it is also a way to achieve semblance between mind and body. 

She exhibited some of the asanas beneficial for people irrespective of their age such as pranayama, tadasana, utrasana, matsyasana, dhanurasana, balasana and gomukhasana.Dr SV Kota Reddy, VIT V-C, said Pranayama needs special mention. It is the simplest form of yoga which is done before any asana. “It teaches you how you can do wonders with your body by gaining control over your breathing,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yoga VIT-AP International Yoga Day
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
'We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning': Maharashtra rebel MLAs
Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)
Race to Raisina Hill: The tough yet illustrious journey of Droupadi Murmu
Software employee Sai Charan Nakka.
Software employee from Telangana shot dead in US
Image used for representational purpose only.
Indians barred from ‘high potential’ visas for UK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp