Heavy rain hits normal life in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rain accompanied by wind and thunderstorms lashed Vijayawada on Sunday afternoon, leaving several low-lying areas in the city and major roads inundated. The rainfall began at around 2 pm and continued for more than an hour, particularly in One Town, Ajith Singh Nagar, Governorpet, Bhavanipuram, Chitti Nagar, Panja Centre, Satyanarayanapuram, Krishna Lanka, Moghalrajpuram, Yanamalakuduru, Vambay Colony, Madhura Nagar, Gunadala, Ramavarappadu Junction, Rani Gari Thota and other low-lying areas.

Normal life was disrupted as major roads were submerged underwater, resulting in traffic issues. Following this, officials of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) pressed into action for clearing waterlogged roads. Commuters, particularly two-wheeler riders, faced hardships due to strong winds. In One-town, roads in Vynchipet and Bhavanipuram were inundated. Roadside vendors faced difficulties as temporary shops were blown away by the wind.

Meanwhile, stagnated rainwater in areas like PNBS Junction, Low Bridge Junction at Kaleswara Rao Market, railway station road and Auto Nagar only added to the trouble for the movement of heavy vehicles. After two vehicles got stuck in rainwater near PNBS Junction, traffic police had to shut the Kanaka Durga flyover which resulted in congestion at Bhavanipuram, Kummaripalem, Durga Temple, Radham Centre and Kaleswara Rao market.

“The stretch between Rajiv Gandhi Park to Krishna Lanka police station was inundated. In order to avoid vehicles being stuck in the potholes, we diverted two-wheelers via the VMC office till the rainwater was cleared,” the civic staff said. As underground drainage systems failed in many parts of the city, including Suryaraopet, Governorpet and other areas, pedestrians faced a tough time walking down the lanes.

ALSO READ | Lightning strike kills 53-year-old farm worker and cattle in AP's Prakasam district

Downpour likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh today

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director Dr BR Ambedkar said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said cyclonic circulation will continue from East Vidarbha to North Tamil Nadu across Telangana and Karnataka. Due to this effect, the State is likely to experience moderate to heavy rains, along with thunderstorms, for the next two days.

“Konaseema, Palnadu, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, YSR, Sri Sathya Sai, Anantapur, Kurnool and Nandyala districts are likely to experience heavy rains on Monday. The remaining districts are likely to receive light to moderate rains,” APSDMA MD Ambedkar explained. He advised farmers, farm labourers and shepherds not to stay under trees as there is a possibility of lightning and thunderstorms.

