Lightning strike kills 53-year-old farm worker and cattle in AP's Prakasam district

The scorching summer temperatures came down with the sudden atmospheric change on Sunday evening and light to moderate rainfall across the district brought the mercury levels down.

Published: 01st May 2023 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2023 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Thunderstorms with lightning might occur in isolated places in Andhra. (File Photo | PTI)

Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A 53-year-old agricultural worker and a cattle (oxen) died in the Prakasam district due to lightning on Sunday evening due to the sudden rainfall.

Kaleru, a local rivulet in Darsi mandal limits is bulged with heavy rains in its catchment areas. Ravella Pullaiah (53), an agricultural worker died on the spot while he was working in the field in Miriyam Palli village limits of Tripuranthakam Mandal due to the sudden fall of thunderbolts near him. Oxen also died due to the lightning in Darsi. Most of the 38 mandals of the district have been witnessing light to moderate rainfall since Sunday evening.   

The scorching summer temperatures came down with the sudden atmospheric change on Sunday evening and light to moderate rainfall across the district brought the mercury levels down. Light showers with lightning and thunderbolts started at around 4 pm in Ongole city limits and slowly it increased into a moderate rain by around 7.30 pm.

Citizens belonging to the Kurnool Road, RTC Complex junction, Addanki Busstand, Mangamuru Road, Rajiv Colony, etc low lying areas of the city are experiencing water pools on roads and surrounding areas. Kaleru (local) rivulet in Darsi Mandal limits on spate as the catchment areas of it get high volume of waters with heavy rains.

District authorities alerted all the public servants regarding the rainfall information and ordered necessary arrangements to protect the lives of the people and cattle from the rainfall, thunderbolts and lightning impacts.

Prakasam lightning
