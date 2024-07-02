Vijayawada Municipal Corporation’s special drive to curb seasonal diseases

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar unveils dengue and malaria prevention posters at Command Control Room in the city on Monday. The event aimed to raise awareness among the public about the prevention of dengue, malaria, and seasonal diseases.

On this occasion, the Commissioner stated that during the monsoon season, seasonal diseases are common issues faced by the public. To prevent this, the VMC is organising door-to-door campaigns through health secretaries, malaria workers and ANMs, who will visit the households to educate the public. Anti-larvae operations, ML oil spray, and abate sprays are being conducted to control mosquito breeding.

Furthermore, under the ‘Stop Diarrhoea’ campaign, the public is being educated about the prevention.

Additionally, the VMC is supplying safe and uncontaminated drinking water across the city. To ensure this, water samples are regularly tested, with more than 300 samples collected in each circle and over 1,000 samples across the city is being tested continuously.