More than 5,000 drones to dazzle at Amaravati Summit

VIJAYAWADA: “When it comes to advancing drone tech, Andhra Pradesh rises to the occasion, aiming for the skies,” said IT Minister Nara Lokesh.
Taking to social media platform X, he posted, “On October 22 and 23, one of India’s largest-ever Drone Summits and Expos will be held in Amaravati. That’s not all - there will be a drone show featuring 5,500 drones too.”
Expressing his happiness over the State hosting the Amaravati Drone Summit, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu posted, “Delighted that Amaravati is hosting one of India’s largest Drone Summits and Expo on October 22 and 23, with a stunning Drone Show featuring 5,500 drones. This event is a significant step towards positioning Andhra Pradesh as a leader in drone tech and innovation. Looking forward to the event and meeting all the DroneAcharyas there!”
Drone Hackathon, preceding the prestigious summit, has evoked an unprecedented response from participants. Already, a staggering 397 enthusiasts have registered their names for the hackathon, which aims to act as a stimulus in finding solutions to real-world problems concerning drone technology.
Given the overwhelming enthusiasm towards the pioneering competition, the hackathon organisers have decided to increase the cumulative prize money while extending the last date for registration till October 17, besides dividing the multiple hackathon themes into four categories.
Consequently, as many as 12 participants will be awarded cash prizes with the top three winners emerging from each of the four categories. The prize money for the top three winners has originally been decided as Rs 3 lakh, Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.
As per the revised schedule of the competition, in category 1, the hackathon will be held on ‘themes 1 and 6’ while category 2 will see the participants contesting on ‘themes 2, 5 and 8’. Similarly, category 3 will feature ‘themes 3 and 7’ with category 4 comprising ‘themes 4 and 9’. The pioneering Drone Hackathon is being organised under the aegis of the Andhra Pradesh Drones Corporation.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu will participate in the summit and deliver the keynote address.
397 ENTRIES FOR HACKATHON
