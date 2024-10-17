More than 5,000 drones to dazzle at Amaravati Summit

Drone Hackathon, preceding the prestigious summit, has evoked an unprecedented response from participants. Already, a staggering 397 enthusiasts have registered their names for the hackathon, which aims to act as a stimulus in finding solutions to real-world problems concerning drone technology.

Given the overwhelming enthusiasm towards the pioneering competition, the hackathon organisers have decided to increase the cumulative prize money while extending the last date for registration till October 17, besides dividing the multiple hackathon themes into four categories.

Consequently, as many as 12 participants will be awarded cash prizes with the top three winners emerging from each of the four categories. The prize money for the top three winners has originally been decided as Rs 3 lakh, Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

As per the revised schedule of the competition, in category 1, the hackathon will be held on ‘themes 1 and 6’ while category 2 will see the participants contesting on ‘themes 2, 5 and 8’. Similarly, category 3 will feature ‘themes 3 and 7’ with category 4 comprising ‘themes 4 and 9’. The pioneering Drone Hackathon is being organised under the aegis of the Andhra Pradesh Drones Corporation.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu will participate in the summit and deliver the keynote address.

