Actress case accused held at Dehradun

VIJAYAWADA: In a major development in the alleged harassment case involving Bollywood actress Kadambari Jethwani, NTR district police arrested the accused, Kukkala Vidyasagar, from a private resort in Dehradun on Friday. Vidyasagar was subsequently produced before the Third Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Dehradun, where the police obtained a transit-remand warrant to bring him to Vijayawada.

“The prime accused, Vidyasagar, will be presented in the local court as soon as the team arrives in Vijayawada,” stated NTR District Commissioner of Police (CP), SV Rajashekhar Babu.

Speaking to TNIE, CP Rajashekhar Babu explained that actress Kadambari Jethwani had lodged a complaint with the Ibrahimpatnam police station on September 13, alleging that Vidyasagar had filed false land-grabbing cases against her to benefit others.

Kadambari Jethwani also accused the Vijayawada police of causing mental and physical trauma to her and her family.

Sources suggest that Vidyasagar may be taken into custody, and additional names, including those of IPS and police officers, could be added to the First Information Report (FIR).