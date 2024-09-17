Actress case: More cops to face action in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Police department is expected to take action on five more personnel involved with the arrest, case investigation and alleged harassment against Bollywood actress and model Kadambari Jethwani.

According to the sources, it is learnt that five more police personnel of Ibrahimpatnam police station are expected to face action for violation of rules regarding the filing of case, arresting the actress from her residence in Mumbai and alleged manhandling when she demanded for an explanation about her arrest.

As per the sources, the role of a sub-inspector was said to be crucial and reportedly, the complainant Kadambari Jethwani had also mentioned the SI’s name in the complaint.

The SI allegedly manhandled the complainant several times when she sought to know the reasons behind her arrest and demanded to hand over the properties seized by the SI. When TNIE contacted, NTR District Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajashekhar Babu revealed that a detailed probe is underway and action would be initiated against other personnel if there is a breach of professional conduct. “So far, three IPS officers, one DSP rank officer and one CI were placed under suspension in the case.