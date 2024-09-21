Andhra: Kanthi Rana Tata seeks anticipatory bail

VIJAYAWADA: Suspended IPS officer Kanthi Rana Tata filed a petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday seeking anticipatory bail in the case registered against him by Ibrahimpatnam police based on a complaint lodged by Bollywood actress Kadambari Jethwani.

He submitted that the police, in the FIR, had named Kukkala Vidyasagar and others as accused, and expressed fear that they may arrest him in the category of others.

Tata said he would suffer immensely if the court doesn’t intervene as the case was booked against him based on a false complaint.

Stressing that he is a law-abiding citizen, and would never abscond, he submitted that he would always be available for investigation and adhere to any bail conditions imposed by the court. Justice V Radha Krishna Krupasagar will hear the petition on Monday.