Andhra: Kanthi Rana Tata seeks anticipatory bail

VIJAYAWADA: Suspended IPS officer Kanthi Rana Tata filed a petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday seeking anticipatory bail in the case registered against him by Ibrahimpatnam police based on a complaint lodged by Bollywood actress Kadambari Jethwani.
He submitted that the police, in the FIR, had named Kukkala Vidyasagar and others as accused, and expressed fear that they may arrest him in the category of others.
Tata said he would suffer immensely if the court doesn’t intervene as the case was booked against him based on a false complaint.
Stressing that he is a law-abiding citizen, and would never abscond, he submitted that he would always be available for investigation and adhere to any bail conditions imposed by the court. Justice V Radha Krishna Krupasagar will hear the petition on Monday.
It may be noted here that the actress approached the police on September 13 and lodged a complaint against Vidyasagar for allegedly filing a false criminal case against her.
In the petition, Tata claimed that he did his duty as a police officer, and asserted that the actress had links to Dubai underworld. He maintained that the government had suspended him unilaterally.
“There are no concrete allegations against me in the actress’ complaint. The police are acting with ulterior motives to prosecute me as I held key positions in the previous government,” Tata said, adding that the police are trying to arrest him even though there is no evidence.
He claimed that there is no truth in the allegations of the actress that false case was foisted against her and evidence was fabricated. Her arrest, the case against her and searches at her residence were done as per law, Tata asserted.