Rs 157 crore banking services provided to flood victims in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector Dr G Srijana announced that Rs 157.85 crore in banking services have been provided for 2,740 accounts to address the needs of flood-affected residents. In a release on Saturday, she stated that Rs 148.22 crore for 1,900 loan accounts were rescheduled, and new account applications were processed promptly.

She noted that Rs 9.62 crore in loans have been issued for 840 accounts, along with Rs 77.50 lakh in personal loans for 310 accounts. Srijana urged the public to take advantage of the bankers’ initiative to offer services in one location. Additionally, she reported that 95.6% of the 5,149 service requests for electrical, plumbing, painting, and AC repairs had been resolved, with 4,922 completed through Urban Company.