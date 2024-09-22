Rs 157 crore banking services provided to flood victims in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector Dr G Srijana announced that Rs 157.85 crore in banking services have been provided for 2,740 accounts to address the needs of flood-affected residents. In a release on Saturday, she stated that Rs 148.22 crore for 1,900 loan accounts were rescheduled, and new account applications were processed promptly.
She noted that Rs 9.62 crore in loans have been issued for 840 accounts, along with Rs 77.50 lakh in personal loans for 310 accounts. Srijana urged the public to take advantage of the bankers’ initiative to offer services in one location. Additionally, she reported that 95.6% of the 5,149 service requests for electrical, plumbing, painting, and AC repairs had been resolved, with 4,922 completed through Urban Company.
VMC to release enumerated list of beneficiaries
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner (VMC) Dhyanachandra announced that the enumerated list of beneficiaries in the flood-affected areas will be announced in the Secretariats on Sunday and Monday. He also informed that the secretariats in the 32 flood-affected divisions will remain open despite it being a holiday Sunday and Monday.
All officers will be available, and the list of enumerated beneficiaries will be announced in these secretariats. Senior officers and district officers will also be present.
Flood victims are urged to check the list once it is published. If there are any objections, they can be raised with the senior officer or district officer at their Secretariat.