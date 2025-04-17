Liquour scam: SIT issues fourth notice to Kasireddy

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the alleged Rs 4,000 crore liquor scam under the previous YSRCP regime, issued a fourth notice to former IT advisor Kasireddy Rajasekar Reddy, asking him to appear on April 19.

He had ignored three earlier summons. The SIT, led by NTR District Commissioner of Police SV Rajashekhar Babu, was formed by the TDP-led NDA government to investigate corruption in Andhra Pradesh State Beverage Corporation Limited (APSBCL). Kasireddy’s name surfaced after ex-MP V Vijay Sai Reddy’s remarks. Following Kasireddy’s absence, SIT raided his properties. Vijay Sai Reddy will appear before the SIT on Thursday.