Andhra Pradesh Mahila panel demands action against journos for making vile remarks

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission Chairperson Rayapati Sailaja strongly condemned senior journalist Kommineni Srinivas Rao and political analyst VV Krishnamraju for making objectionable remarks against women during a televised debate on a TV channel.

Speaking on Monday, Sailaja demanded strict action against the duo, stating they did not apologise to women but merely to their own organisation. She said their justification of the comments was unacceptable and added that the National Women’s Commission was also taking the issue seriously.

Sailaja questioned why Krishnamraju, known for such repeated behaviour, continued to be invited to debates. She said the commission would write to the Press Council of India seeking cancellation of Sakshi TV’s licence.