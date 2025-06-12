NTR district sets record with floating yoga on Krishna

VIJAYAWADA: The banks of the Krishna River at Beram Park witnessed a historic spectacle on Wednesday as over 2,000 yoga enthusiasts took part in the ‘Water Craft - Floating Yoga’ mega event, setting a new world record under the State’s Yogandhra initiative.

Organised by the NTR District administration under the leadership of NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha, the event featured 1,000 participants performing yoga on 201 watercrafts—ranging from punts and boats to kayaks, jet skis, and lifeboats—while another 1,000 performed asanas on green carpets along the riverbank.

World Records Union judge Sharif Hanif certified the event as a world record for the highest number of people performing yoga on floating vessels in a river. He lauded the leadership of Collector Lakshmisha and praised the event as a symbol of unity, innovation, and wellness.

The event drew the participation of dignitaries including MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), Special Principal Secretary of Tourism and Culture Ajay Jain, Principal Secretary of GAD (Political) Mukesh Kumar Meena, Joint Collector Ilakkia, and VMC Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra.