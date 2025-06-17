Dr NTR University organises Yoga Protocol Session

VIJAYAWADA: Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) organised a Common Yoga Protocol session across all affiliated colleges on Sunday as part of the Yogandhra Campaign 2025, ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21.

From 6.30 am to 7.30 am, students, faculty, and non-teaching staff from Medical, Dental, AYUSH, Nursing, and Paramedical colleges participated in the session. The initiative aimed to raise awareness about yoga’s physical, mental, and spiritual benefits. Vice-Chancellor Dr Pulala Chandrasekhar appreciated the efforts of college Principals and staff for successfully organising the event.

He highlighted yoga’s role in holistic health, aligning with this year’s theme, ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’. Registrar Dr. Vemireddy Radhika Reddy noted that yoga functions as preventive medicine and improves lifestyle and wellness.

The campaign contributes to state-level Yoga Day celebrations in Vizag.