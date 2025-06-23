Students honoured for Yoga and drawing talent at Sarvodaya Trust Freedom Fighters Association building in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: To mark the 11th International Yoga Day, a prize distribution ceremony was held on Sunday at the Sarvodaya Trust Freedom Fighters Association building in Vijayawada on Saturday.

The event celebrated the winners of Yoga and Drawing competitions held earlier on June 19, jointly organised by Sarvodaya Trust, Krishna-NTR District Yogasana Sports Association, and Dream Young and Children’s Arts Academy.

Over 150 students from various schools took part in the yoga competitions, while around 600 students participated in the drawing competitions, showcasing their artistic and physical skills. Nearly 100 prize-winning students attended the ceremony to receive their awards.

Governorpet Corporator Nilibandla Balaswamy attended as chief guest and presented merit certificates to the winners. The event was also graced by Dr GV Mohan Prasad, President of Sarvodaya Trust; MVenkateswara Rao, Secretary of the Trust, V Ramesh, President of Dream Young and Children’s Arts Academy; and LMuralikrishna, Secretary of the Krishna-NTR District Yogasana Sports Association.

They praised the students for their enthusiasm and talent, encouraging them to continue developing in both creative and wellness activities. The event highlighted the importance of yoga and art in nurturing holistic student growth.