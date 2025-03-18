Andhra special court extends former Gannavaram MLA Vamsi’s remand

VIJAYAWADA: The SC and ST special court in Vijayawada extended the judicial remand of former Gannavaram MLA and YSRCP leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan to March 28.

The court also scheduled arguments on his bail petition for March 20. Vamsi had sought bail in a case registered at Patamata police station for allegedly abducting and threatening Mudunuri Satyavardhan, the complainant in the Gannavaram TDP office attack case.

Meanwhile, the CID court adjourned the custody petition hearing to March 19, directing both parties to file their counters.