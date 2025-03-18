SSC exams in Andhra off to a smooth start

VIJAYAWADA: The SSC Public Examinations commenced smoothly across the State on Monday, recording a high attendance of 98.27% on the first day.

Out of 6,27,277 registered students, 6,16,451 appeared for the First Language exam, while 10,826 were absent, according to School Education Director Vijay Rama Raju. The exams are being conducted at 3,450 centres, with flying squads inspecting 1,545. Two students in Kurnool were caught copying and debarred.

In Krishna district, Collector Dr G Lakshmisha conducted a surprise inspection at CVR Municipal Corporation High School in Vijayawada to review arrangements, including drinking water, electricity, and medical aid. He directed officials to keep ORS packets and emergency medicines ready and stressed strict verification of invigilators and interdepartmental coordination for smooth conduct at 168 centres.