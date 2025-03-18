SSC exams in Andhra off to a smooth start

VIJAYAWADA: The SSC Public Examinations commenced smoothly across the State on Monday, recording a high attendance of 98.27% on the first day.
Out of 6,27,277 registered students, 6,16,451 appeared for the First Language exam, while 10,826 were absent, according to School Education Director Vijay Rama Raju. The exams are being conducted at 3,450 centres, with flying squads inspecting 1,545. Two students in Kurnool were caught copying and debarred.
In Krishna district, Collector Dr G Lakshmisha conducted a surprise inspection at CVR Municipal Corporation High School in Vijayawada to review arrangements, including drinking water, electricity, and medical aid. He directed officials to keep ORS packets and emergency medicines ready and stressed strict verification of invigilators and interdepartmental coordination for smooth conduct at 168 centres.
At Kotabommali mandal in Srikakulam district, a Class 10 student, S Vikranth, left home on Sunday due to exam pressure, prompting his parents to file a missing complaint. Meanwhile, 28,984 students appeared across 149 centres in the district. Authorities ensured drinking water facilities to combat the heat, while police enforced strict security, frisking students with metal detectors and implementing restrictions from 9 am to 1 pm.
A total of 49,000 students appeared across Chittoor and Tirupati districts—21,000 in Chittoor and 28,600 in Tirupati. Tirupati Collector S Venkateswar and in-charge Chittoor Collector Vidyadhari visited exam centres.
In the Godavari districts, West Godavari Collector C Nagarani reported 22,091 students appearing across 128 centres, with 97.35% attendance. East Godavari Collector P Prasanthi stated that 23,523 out of 23,984 students attended. The first day concluded without major incidents, with officials ensuring a smooth examination process across the State.