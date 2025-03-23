SSC exam mix-up: Students given wrong question paper in Andhra's Guntupalli

VIJAYAWADA: A mix-up in question paper distribution caused distress for six students appearing for the Class X examinations at Don Bosco School in Guntupalli, Ibrahimpatnam mandal, NTR district.

An invigilator mistakenly handed the Sanskrit question paper to three regular students and the regular question paper to three private students. The error was noticed only after the exam. Upon learning about the issue from the affected students’ parents, senior officials promptly intervened.

Director of the Directorate of Government Examinations, Dr KV Srinivasulu Reddy, assured that necessary measures would be taken during the evaluation to ensure justice for the students.

The invigilator responsible for the mistake was suspended, while the Chief Superintendent and the Department Officer received show-cause notices.

Meanwhile, the exams continued smoothly across the State. According to Director of School Education Vijay Rama Raju V, 93,405 out of 93,746 registered students attended the First Language Paper-II (Composite Course) and OSSC Main Language exams on Saturday, marking a 99.64% attendance rate. Exams were conducted at 2,234 centres, with flying squads inspecting 857 locations.