NTR Collector highlights role of yoga in stress relief, better decision making

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha on Sunday emphasised the importance of yoga in reducing work-related stress and improving decision-making among government employees.

Speaking at a special yoga session held on BRTS Road near Sarada College as part of the month-long Yogandhra campaign, he urged government staff to incorporate yoga into their daily routine for better physical and mental health.

“It is natural to face stress while delivering public services. Yoga offers a powerful means to overcome it and deliver better results,” he said. “Every government office should have space for yoga practice.” He added that under the guidance of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Yogandhra aims to train 15 lakh people across in NTR, with government employees playing a key role. The event was organised by the District AYUSH Department and the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation.

Leaders and members of APNGO and ICASA associations joined the Collector in yoga session, which marked the second day of theme-based yoga and the fifth day of celebrations.

APNGO State General Secretary A Vidyasagar described yoga and meditation as India’s invaluable heritage, now embraced worldwide. He announced immediate financial support of `10,000 to trainer B Sirisha for promoting artistic yoga among underprivileged students.