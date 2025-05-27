Fake patta lands case: Ex-MLA Vamsi’s bail plea dismissed

VIJAYAWADA/GUNTUR: The Nuzvid second additional junior civil judge court on Monday dismissed the bail plea of former Gannavaram MLA and YSRCP leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan in connection with the fake patta lands case.
During the hearing, the court considered arguments from Vamsi’s legal counsel and police before rejecting the petition. Vamsi was arrested by Hanuman Junction police via a PT warrant while serving judicial remand in two other cases.
Police registered a case against Vamsi and others under the MCC for allegedly distributing fake house pattas during the 2019 elections. The case surfaced after Muppalaneni Ravi Kumar filed a complaint with the election returning officers, accusing Vamsi of forging the signature of the then tahsildar.
Vamsi admitted to Guntur GGH over breathing problems
Meanwhile, Vamsi’s health deteriorated due to severe respiratory issues, prompting his admission to Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) on Monday. He has reportedly suffered from chronic breathing problems for several weeks and appeared visibly unwell during recent court appearances.
Initially, police planned to admit him to Vijayawada GGH, but due to the absence of specialist doctors, he was referred to Guntur GGH. He was treated as an outpatient and underwent medical examinations.
Doctors observed that Vamsi experiences interrupted breathing during sleep, a possible symptom of sleep apnea. However, as GGH lacks facilities to conduct a sleep study (polysomnography), he has been referred to Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) or another equipped hospital for further tests.
The GGH Superintendent confirmed that Vamsi was evaluated by a general physician and a pulmonologist, who said his condition is currently stable. Medication was prescribed, and further evaluation was recommended.