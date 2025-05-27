Fake patta lands case: Ex-MLA Vamsi’s bail plea dismissed

VIJAYAWADA/GUNTUR: The Nuzvid second additional junior civil judge court on Monday dismissed the bail plea of former Gannavaram MLA and YSRCP leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan in connection with the fake patta lands case.

During the hearing, the court considered arguments from Vamsi’s legal counsel and police before rejecting the petition. Vamsi was arrested by Hanuman Junction police via a PT warrant while serving judicial remand in two other cases.

Police registered a case against Vamsi and others under the MCC for allegedly distributing fake house pattas during the 2019 elections. The case surfaced after Muppalaneni Ravi Kumar filed a complaint with the election returning officers, accusing Vamsi of forging the signature of the then tahsildar.