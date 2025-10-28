Cyclone alert: Residents advised to stay indoors

VIJAYAWADA: The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall of around 162 mm on Tuesday. In view of this, NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dhyanachandra HM advised the public not to step out except for essential services.
As a precautionary measure, all residents are advised to remain indoors. All shops and commercial establishments should remain closed to ensure public safety.
The public is advised to come out only for essential services such as health and food requirements. Only essential service establishments like medical shops, vegetable, and milk marts shall remain open to avoid unnecessary traffic congestion and inconvenience, they advised.
They further requested the public to avoid unnecessary travel, shopping, entertainment activities, morning walks, and park visits. Meanwhile, helpline numbers were also made available to assist the public in case of emergency — 9154970454 for the district control room, and 0866-2424172, 0866-2422515, 0866-2427485 for the VMC control room. Forty-one rehabilitation centres have been set up within VMC limits for public convenience.
Meanwhile, Principal Secretary for Handlooms and Textiles RP Sisodia held a review meeting with Krishna District Collector DK Balaji, SP V Vidya Sagar Naidu, and Joint Collector M Naveen at Machilipatnam on Monday, instructing officials to take all precautionary measures to prevent loss of life due to Cyclone Montha.
Sisodia emphasised the need for coordinated action among departments to minimise the cyclone’s impact. He directed that people in low-lying areas be shifted immediately to relief centres and that special attention be given to pregnant women, infants, the elderly, and dialysis patients.
Relief camps must be equipped with food, drinking water, and essential medicines, while medical teams should remain on standby. He appealed to the public to stay indoors for the next three days and keep emergency items such as candles, torches, and batteries ready.
Authorities were also told to suspend vehicle movement on causeways, restrict public entry to beaches, and remove unsafe hoardings in urban areas. JCBs and other machinery should be kept ready to clear obstructions from drainage lines. Sisodia also suggested arranging satellite phones to ensure communication in case of mobile network failure.