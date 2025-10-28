Andhra Pradesh coast on edge as Cyclone Montha gains steam

VIJAYAWADA: Cyclone Montha is intensifying in the Bay of Bengal and closing in on the AP coastline, prompting emergency preparations across vulnerable districts.

At 8:30 pm, Montha was centred over the same region, near latitude 13.6°N & longitude 83.8°E, about 410 km south-southeast of Kakinada and 460 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam. During the past six hours, it was moving at 13 KMPH.

Landfall is expected near Kakinada on the evening or night of October 28, with the system forecast to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday morning.

Authorities have activated control rooms, deployed disaster response teams, and initiated evacuations as the cyclone is set to bring rain and strong winds.

The Indian Meteororological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and adjoining south Odisha coasts.

11 NDRF & 12 SDRF units deployed across cyclone-prone districts in State

The cyclone is expected to bring maximum sustained wind speeds of 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph, along with extremely heavy rainfall and rough sea conditions.

APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain confirmed that the cyclone has begun affecting coastal districts, with rainfall and gales intensifying. He urged residents to remain vigilant and follow safety advisories. The name ‘Montha’ — derived from Thai — means ‘fragrant flower.’

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in a teleconference with district collectors and senior officials, emphasised zero casualties and assigned personal responsibility to collectors for real-time monitoring.

Naidu ordered the appointment of dedicated in-charges at each centre, ensured quality food, medical camps, and clean drinking water, and mandated school closures in affected districts. Special vigilance was ordered in hilly areas like Vijayawada, Mangalagiri, and Vizag to prevent landslides, with strict checks on tanks, canals, and drainage systems to avoid breaches and flooding.