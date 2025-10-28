Andhra Pradesh coast on edge as Cyclone Montha gains steam

VIJAYAWADA: Cyclone Montha is intensifying in the Bay of Bengal and closing in on the AP coastline, prompting emergency preparations across vulnerable districts.
At 8:30 pm, Montha was centred over the same region, near latitude 13.6°N & longitude 83.8°E, about 410 km south-southeast of Kakinada and 460 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam. During the past six hours, it was moving at 13 KMPH.
Landfall is expected near Kakinada on the evening or night of October 28, with the system forecast to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday morning.
Authorities have activated control rooms, deployed disaster response teams, and initiated evacuations as the cyclone is set to bring rain and strong winds.
The Indian Meteororological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and adjoining south Odisha coasts.
11 NDRF & 12 SDRF units deployed across cyclone-prone districts in State
The cyclone is expected to bring maximum sustained wind speeds of 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph, along with extremely heavy rainfall and rough sea conditions.
APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain confirmed that the cyclone has begun affecting coastal districts, with rainfall and gales intensifying. He urged residents to remain vigilant and follow safety advisories. The name ‘Montha’ — derived from Thai — means ‘fragrant flower.’
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in a teleconference with district collectors and senior officials, emphasised zero casualties and assigned personal responsibility to collectors for real-time monitoring.
Naidu ordered the appointment of dedicated in-charges at each centre, ensured quality food, medical camps, and clean drinking water, and mandated school closures in affected districts. Special vigilance was ordered in hilly areas like Vijayawada, Mangalagiri, and Vizag to prevent landslides, with strict checks on tanks, canals, and drainage systems to avoid breaches and flooding.
District administrations across the coastal belt are on high alert. Kakinada district is witnessing rough sea conditions at the Uppada coast, worsening coastal erosion. Police evacuated residents from Uppada, Subbampet, Mayapatnam, and Suradapet villages.
Eleven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and 12 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) units have been deployed across cyclone-prone districts. NDRF Commandant VVN Prasanna Kumar attended a preparedness meeting chaired by Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and is overseeing operations in Kakinada.
Kakinada MP Tangella Uday Srinivas also participated in awareness activities. NDRF teams have conducted community outreach, inspected rescue equipment, and remain on high alert with a 24x7 control room coordinating with APSDMA, RMC, and CWC.
District administrations of DR BR Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, and Krishna districts have made all necessary arrangements for tackling any situation arising due to cyclone Montha.
NTR district Collector G. Lakshmisha stated that 180 rehabilitation centers have been readied, and 24 drones are monitoring weather conditions.
Vijayawada Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu reported that officers have been deployed across ward secretariats, with 42 drones conducting real-time assessments. As a precaution, 360 households are being evacuated.
In Chittoor district’s Nagari constituency, continuous rainfall over four days has led to flooding from the Kushasthali river, cutting off road connectivity to rural areas like Thiruttani and Pallipattu. Traffic is being diverted through bypass routes, and police are preventing access to dangerous riverbanks. Irrigation officials have released 1,000 cusecs of water from the Krishnapuram reservoir as a preventive measure.
In Tirupati district, Collector S Venkateshwar said five coastal mandals are expected to receive heavy rainfall, and control rooms have been set up. Residents have been advised to stay indoors, avoid grazing cattle, and steer clear of trees, electric poles, and hoardings. Pilgrims heading to Tirumala have been asked to postpone travel.
The APSDMA has activated a robust control room network comprising one state-level center, 19 district centers, 54 revenue division units, and 484 mandal/village setups—totaling 558 facilities operating round-the-clock. Communication is being maintained via 16 satellite phones and 35 Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) sets.
In a rain-related tragedy, a 12-year-old boy, Polavarapu Charan Sai, was feared drowned in a canal near Polavaram on Monday. He fell into the water after the bike he was riding on skidded on a wet bridge. Despite initial attempts to swim out and his uncle’s rescue efforts, the boy went missing. A search operation involving the NDRF and local fishermen is underway.
Authorities continue to urge residents to remain indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow official advisories as Cyclone Montha approaches landfall. Rainfall and wind intensity are expected to increase further, and the government machinery remains fully mobilised to ensure public safety.
Cyclone Montha is expected to impact 233 mandals, 1,419 villages, and 44 municipalities across Andhra Pradesh. Authorities have already set up 2,194 relief camps in vulnerable areas. District administrations are fully prepared to evacuate residents to rehabilitation centers wherever necessary. Special attention is being given to the safety of 3,465 pregnant women and new mothers in affected zones.