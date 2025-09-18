Vijayawada Utsav will go as planned: MP Kesineni Sivanath

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) on Wednesday clarified that the Vijayawada Utsav exhibition will proceed as scheduled at the same location, supported by the coalition government and public to celebrate the city’s pride and heritage. The HC Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Cheemalapati Ravi, stayed the single judge’s order that restrained the use of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple land in Godugupeta, for non-religious purposes.

The government had filed an appeal, arguing it paid Rs 44 lakh for 55 days of land use, and farmers consented, benefiting from the arrangement.

Chinni accused YSRCP leaders of conspiring to obstruct the event. He alleged that YSRCP leader Perni Nani’s entourage filed court petitions with forged farmers’ signatures. “Criminal actions will be taken against them,” he warned.