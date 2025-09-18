Expo on temple land gets Andhra Pradesh HC clearance

VIJAYAWADA: The Division bench AP High Court stayed a single judge’s order that had restrained the use of temple land for the “Vijayawada Utsav” exhibition.

The Bench comprising Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur and Justice Cheemalapati Ravi, allowed the exhibition to proceed for 56 days, noting it would generate Rs 45 lakh in revenue for Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, Godugupeta, Machilipatnam.

Senior advocate B Adinarayana Rao, representing the Society for Vibrant Vijayawada, said the land was leased for the exhibition, that Rs 45 lakh had already been paid, and consent had been obtained from leaseholders.

He assured the court that the land would be restored after the event.

Justice Nunepally Harinath had earlier ruled that temple lands cannot be used for non-religious or commercial purposes and directed that the 35-acre Gollapudi site be restored for agriculture. Challenging this, the Society filed an urgent appeal before the Chief Justice’s Bench.

Senior advocate KS Murthy, representing the writ petitioners, warned that allowing commercial activities on temple land could set a dangerous precedent.

He argued that leasing without inviting tenders violated rules and highlighted that gravel being laid for the exhibition could damage the land, rendering it unsuitable for future agriculture.

After hearing both sides, the Division Bench stayed the single judge’s directions and permitted the exhibition to continue.