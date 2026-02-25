‘Adulterated milk damages liver & kidney’: Professor G Gangaraju

In the wake of shocking deaths allegedly linked to adulterated milk in Rajamahendravaram, serious concerns have emerged over milk safety and public health. G Gangaraju, Senior Scientist and Principal of Dairy Technology College, Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University, Tirupati, shares expert insights on milk adulteration while speaking with Nethaji Kumaramangalam
Q: Why is milk adulteration so dangerous?
Milk is a staple food, particularly for vulnerable groups like infants, pregnant women, mothers, elderly people and patients, who depend on it for nutrition, energy and immunity. Adulterated milk can directly harm their health and even become life-threatening. It causes liver damage, kidney problems and less immunity. In extreme cases, it may even result in death.
Q: What are the common substances used to adulterate milk?
Some traders add starch, refined flour or vanaspati to make milk look thicker and richer. Harmful chemicals like formalin, hydrogen peroxide, soda bicarbonate, urea, maltodextrin, ammonium salts and nitrates are also sometimes added. These are harmful to human health.
Q: Is loose milk riskier than branded milk?
Yes. Loose milk sold without labels or proper packaging carries more risk. If something goes wrong, it is difficult to trace the source. Branded milk companies follow safety and quality standards before releasing products into the market. That makes branded milk comparatively safer.
Q: How can people check milk quality at home?
There are some simple checks. Cow’s milk usually has a slight yellow tint, while buffalo milk is white. Any unusual change in colour may indicate a problem. You can also put a drop of milk on a black cloth. If you notice strange marks or discoloration, it may not be pure. If milk tastes unusually salty or overly sweet, it may be tainted.
Q: What precautions should people take before using milk?
Boil milk at 100°C for 3-5 minutes to kill bacteria. Proper boiling makes milk safer for consumption and prevents health issues.