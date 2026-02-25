‘Adulterated milk damages liver & kidney’: Professor G Gangaraju

In the wake of shocking deaths allegedly linked to adulterated milk in Rajamahendravaram, serious concerns have emerged over milk safety and public health. G Gangaraju, Senior Scientist and Principal of Dairy Technology College, Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University, Tirupati, shares expert insights on milk adulteration while speaking with Nethaji Kumaramangalam

Q: Why is milk adulteration so dangerous?

Milk is a staple food, particularly for vulnerable groups like infants, pregnant women, mothers, elderly people and patients, who depend on it for nutrition, energy and immunity. Adulterated milk can directly harm their health and even become life-threatening. It causes liver damage, kidney problems and less immunity. In extreme cases, it may even result in death.

Q: What are the common substances used to adulterate milk?

Some traders add starch, refined flour or vanaspati to make milk look thicker and richer. Harmful chemicals like formalin, hydrogen peroxide, soda bicarbonate, urea, maltodextrin, ammonium salts and nitrates are also sometimes added. These are harmful to human health.