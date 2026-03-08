Man tries to open fire on cops during raid in Vijayawada, arrested

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tension prevailed in a dormitory located near Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) in Vijayawada after a man attempted to open fire on Krishna Lanka police and EAGLE officials during a surprise inspection on Saturday.

The accused was taken into custody after a chase and seized the weapon from his possession. Addressing a press conference, deputy commissioner of police (DCP-1) Krishna Kanth Patil said the incident happened around 9 am in the morning when the police officials were conducting checks at Balaji Hotel near the bus stand as part of search operation ‘Vajraprahar’.

During the inspection, a man suddenly tried to fire at the police personnel and EAGLE officials using a pistol, triggering panic in the area. However, the police later found that the bullet did not enter the chamber as the trigger was pressed improperly, preventing the weapon from firing. Alert officers immediately chased the suspect as he attempted to flee from the spot. After a brief pursuit, the police managed to overpower and apprehend the accused.