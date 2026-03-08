Man tries to open fire on cops during raid in Vijayawada, arrested

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tension prevailed in a dormitory located near Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) in Vijayawada after a man attempted to open fire on Krishna Lanka police and EAGLE officials during a surprise inspection on Saturday.
The accused was taken into custody after a chase and seized the weapon from his possession. Addressing a press conference, deputy commissioner of police (DCP-1) Krishna Kanth Patil said the incident happened around 9 am in the morning when the police officials were conducting checks at Balaji Hotel near the bus stand as part of search operation ‘Vajraprahar’.
During the inspection, a man suddenly tried to fire at the police personnel and EAGLE officials using a pistol, triggering panic in the area. However, the police later found that the bullet did not enter the chamber as the trigger was pressed improperly, preventing the weapon from firing. Alert officers immediately chased the suspect as he attempted to flee from the spot. After a brief pursuit, the police managed to overpower and apprehend the accused.
The DCP said the accused has been identified as Kanakam Murali Patel, a resident of Ramannagudem village in Mahabubabad district of Telangana. Police recovered a 9 mm type pistol along with five rounds of ammunition from his possession.
“Murali met a person named Sonu of Bihar while travelling by train a few months ago. When Sonu showed him photos of weapons he possessed, he asked him to provide one as he is having disputes in the village. Fearing threat from them, Murali is carrying a gun, taser machine and bullets. Murali came to Vijayawada to attend Gudarala Panduga in Guntur district and took a room in Balaji Dormitory. When police knocked on his room door, he was afraid and tried to escape by creating a flutter with the gun. Luckily, the weapon did not work,” he said. Further investigation is on.