Australia's Connolly looks forward to IPL challenge with Punjab Kings

CHENNAI: Cooper Connolly, the latest Australian signing of Punjab Kings in the recent IPL auction, is keen to challenge himself against the best in the world. "Everyone goes to this tournament (IPL) because it's probably going to be the most competitive. And also looking forward to getting over there and challenging myself against some of the best bowlers in the world," the left-hand batter from Australia said in a virtual media interaction on Monday.

"Yeah, it's very different to Australia. We've obviously got some fast, bouncy wickets. But that challenge of playing spin is a challenge that is tough for everyone. So, it's just about picking the brains of people that have done it for a long period of time and understanding how they go about it, I guess, add their method into my game and see how I can sort of play in those spinning conditions."

While Connolly, who usually bats at No 3 for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League, said that he is open to bat anywhere PBKS needs him. "I feel like I'm still learning the role at number three for the (Perth) Scorchers. It's a role I enjoy. But if the role in the IPL is different, that's totally understandable because it's a world class team. To just be in the middle order would be sort of a nice opportunity just to sort of knuckle down and get to work in the middle order," he said. "I like to model my game on being able to be versatile in any position. So whether that's at three, whether that's in the middle, I'm happy to perform any role," Connolly added.