PAYDAY! PAYDAY! Uncapped but crorepatis at IPL 2026 auction

CHENNAI: Indian Premier League. Over the years, when it comes to the IPL auction overseas all-rounders and pacers used to be the ones franchises break bank on. Not anymore. On Tuesday, true to it's name Indian, uncapped domestic players, had a life-changing pay day at the mini auction in Abu Dhabi.

Australian all-rounder Cam Green still was the highest-paid player at `25.2 crore, but of the 77 players signed at the auction, 35 of them were uncapped Indians. As many as 29 were overseas signings. Only 11 were India internationals.

Prashant Veer, 19-year-old all-rounder from Uttar Pradesh, went for `14.2 crore to Chennai Super Kings and so did 20-year-old Rajasthan keeper Kartik Sharma — highest for uncapped players in IPL history. Veteran J&K pacer Aquib Nabi (`8.4 cr to Delhi Capitals), Madhya Pradesh left-arm pacer Mangesh Yadav (`5.2 cr to Royal Challengers Bengaluru), Delhi-based Tejasvi Dahiya (`3 cr to Kolkata Knight Riders), Mukul Choudhary (`2.6 cr), Akshat Raghuwanshi (`2.2 cr), Salil Arora (`1.1 cr), and Naman Tiwari (`1 cr) were the eight other uncapped players who went for more than a crore.

For KKR, it was about getting keeper-batter in Dahiya, an experienced Prashant Solanki and young pacer Kartik Tyagi. Head coach Abhishek Nayar said that the value at which the players were bought reflects strongly on the quality of cricket played. "And more than that, the faith that the franchises are showing in Indian players knowing that they can make a difference even though it's their first year," Nayar said when asked about uncapped players getting a pay day. "I think to a large extent, it just tells you how strong domestic cricket is and tells you what a great job the IPL and BCCI are doing in making sure that through the SMAT and the local leagues, players are getting the exposure they require."