'Middle order could have consolidated on good start': TN coach after defeat to MP

CHENNAI: It was a case of so near yet so far as Tamil Nadu lost to Madhya Pradesh (MP) by two wickets in the second round of the Vijay Hazare tournament played in Ahmedabad on Friday. Chasing a target of 281, MP were at one point 271 for eight with Gurjapneet Singh and Sonu Yadav bowling aggressively, but Tripuresh Singh (19 n.o) and Aryan Pandey (8 n.o.) with their stubborn effort guided their side to victory in thrilling fashion.

"It was a very close game and it could have gone either way. Our boys fought really hard after the second wicket stand and brought us back into the game. We were 20 to 30 runs short in the final analysis," said M Venkataramana, Tamil Nadu head coach.

"Had Indrajith and Andre Siddarth not been run out, we would have posted a challenging score of 330 plus. Nevertheless it was a good learning experience for the youngsters as they got to know how to fight till the finish and this should come in handy in the next few games," added the former India off-spinner.