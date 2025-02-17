Champions Trophy, least favoured but money-spinner

CHENNAI: Ah, yes. It's that time of the decade when the International Cricket Council's (ICC) least favoured event is round the corner. It's still a money-spinner but the Champions Trophy has primarily been ridden with an inferiority complex for the majority of its existence. What is it, exactly? When it began, the ICC had it in developing cricketing communities around the world with the hope of getting new fans onside (the 1998 edition, for instance, was staged in Bangladesh without the host nation fielding a team).

What began as a snappy fast-food event to identify the best cricket team among the elite — knockout matches, like cricket's answer to tennis, in a couple of venues in fewer than 10 days once every two years — has grown into a product designed for TV, having at least one India v. Pakistan match with a solid undercard thrown in in the form of England v. Australia (both those matches are part of the upcoming event in Dubai and Pakistan).

While there will be excitement in Pakistan as they gear up to host their first ICC event this side of 2000 (the 1996 World Cup was their last), the feeling of the event being the runt of the ICC litter comes from the way the body itself has treated this event. Consider this — 2. 2. 2. 2. 3. 4. 4. 8. This is not some modern Fibonacci series but rather the gap between the Champions Trophy since the first in 1998. The last one was held in England in 2017 and there has been nothing since. Nada.

When the 2025 event was rubber-stamped into existence in 2021, teams didn't bother to find out about the qualification pathway. Suddenly, at the 2023 World Cup, several underperforming teams woke up to the reality that the top seven teams in the league stage plus Pakistan would qualify. In the bowels of the Narendra Modi Stadium in November, just after a defeat to Australia, it was amusing to see English reporters ask Jos Buttler if he knew about whether his side would struggle to make the Champions Trophy (several teams were googling to find out the pathway).

If that was 2023, 2024 brought with it political intrigue, geopolitics, back-channel lobbying and brinkmanship. In the end, the Board of Control for Cricket in India got their way — spoiler alert: they always get their way — so they will play their matches (including the semifinals and, if they advance that far, the final) in Dubai.