Champions Trophy: Kuldeep to the fore

CHENNAI: When Kuldeep Yadav finished with the figures of 1/53 during the first ODI between India and England in Nagpur earlier this month, it seemed like the spinner was still rusty.

The left-arm wrist spinner had been out of action for months due to chronic left groin issue and was ruled out on the entire India tour of Australia. Understandably, he was still getting into rhythm. In the 56 deliveries he bowled during the match, the lone wicket came off the last delivery, Saqib Mahmood tried to jump out of the crease and missed the googly. Rarely during the innings did he look like he was troubling the England batters while defending. That was then.

Cut to Sunday, Kuldeep was in Dubai, bowling against Pakistan during the Champions Trophy tie. He had sent down five overs between nine and 40 and given away 23 runs. Unlike the England series at home, the ball was coming out of his hand nicer, he was able to impart drift and loop better and keep Pakistan batters in check.

It was when he bowled to Salman Ali Agha in the 43rd over, things started to happen. He delivered a stock delivery on fullish length as Salman looked to play it on the leg side. But the ball took the leading edge and Ravindra Jadeja caught it at cover. On the very next ball, the spinner trapped Shaheen Shah Afridi on the backfoot. Two wickets in as many deliveries. Kuldeep let out a roar. Not just because of the wicket but also how it happened.

As India beat Pakistan by five wickets in Dubai, Kuldeep was a happy man. After going wicketless against Bangladesh, it was the Pakistan game he felt at his best. "Injuries take six months to recover. I played two matches against England. I had a good rhythm. I had a good rhythm even against Bangladesh. But obviously, you always look for wickets. But today, when I bowled my first over, I felt that I was in a better rhythm. I am in a comfortable position. Even now, I feel that I can bowl better. I have played 3-4 matches. I will get better as I play more," he explained in the mixed zone after the game. "To be very honest, in terms of accuracy, I feel that if I play more games, I will be much better. Obviously, when you play a lot of games, you tend to mix your pace," he added.