India in England: Birmingham breached, over to Lord's

CHENNAI: JAMIE Smith had just smacked Akash Deep into the stands in the 56th over. Much like he had throughout the first innings, Smith had taken on every time the ball was in his zone no matter the situation. The last time he got out in this series was 13 days ago on Day Three of the first Test in Leeds.

Here, on the final day of the Edgbaston Test, batting on 88 off 98 balls, Smith was once again standing between India and a historic victory. This time, however, India had the luxury of runs and England, just as they did in the first innings, were only delaying the inevitable.

On the fourth ball of the 56th over, Akash Deep kept it short again, but this time with the lack of pace Smith ended up top-edging it and Washington Sundar completed a simple catch in the deep.

Akask Deep finally has his moment of the match. He had taken a five-wicket haul — his first in the format and in international cricket — after finishing with four wickets in the first innings. As the bowler raised his hand with the ball, acknowledging the moment, he received a tight hug from his fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj, the leader of the attack. Siraj, in fact, had asked Akash Deep if he should bowl defensively so that the Bengal pacer could take a fifer only 48 hours ago. But Akash Deep knew that it was only a matter of time before he earned it. And he did so in style on Day Five of the second Test.