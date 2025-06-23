Rishabh Pant raises the bar, sets up day 5 for India

CHENNAI: On air, Dinesh Karthik came up with a lovely line to describe KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant match-altering 195-run stand on a lovely Monday afternoon sandwiched by lunch. "Classical music," the cricketer-turned-pundit said. "at one end and hip-hop on the other end."

It kind of captured the contrasting 100s by both. If Rahul's was classy, Pant's was chancy, it resembled a man who kept winning at the poker table despite holding at least one deuce card on a lot of occasions. At one point, the stump mic even caught him disparaging himself. "I just need to middle, I don't need to do anything out of the ordinary," or something to that extent in Hindi (Karthik helped translate this to English).

It was during a tense phase of play when the hosts' bowlers were finding the right areas and asking all sorts of awkward questions. It reflected in the scoring rate (under 3). There were a couple of the now trademark Pant shimmies when he connected with air. The falling over sweep off a pacer resulted in an inside edge and on to pad. There were several plays and misses. After lunch, one outside edge flew through first slip to the boundary when the cordon was empty as Ben Stokes focused on containing. Later, an outside fizzed via second slip, with first slip wishing he had a bigger frame. It was just that kind of day.