Venkatesh Prasad becomes sole candidate for KSCA presidency

CHENNAI: With the formal withdrawal of former India cricketer Kalpana Venkatachar from the polls, former India and Karnataka pacer Venkatesh Prasad becomes the sole candidate for the president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

After scrutiny of the candidates by KSCA electoral officer B Basavaraj in the presence of Justice Subhash B Adi, Prasad and Venkatachar's candidature were approved. With Venkatachar announcing her support to Prasad, she formally withdrew her nomination. Therefore, Prasad, on the day of polls, is poised to be elected as president. Both Venkatachar and Prasad are part of "Team Game Changers."

However, Vinay Mruthyunjaya who put in his nomination for the secretary's post, is not on the list of approved candidates. This could be a setback for the Team Game Changers. The outgoing managing committee was led by former Karnataka spinner Raghuram Bhat, who is now BCCI treasurer. Notably, ES Jairam, who resigned as KSCA treasurer after the stampede at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in June this year, is in the list of approved candidates for the post of secretary.

Previously, Prasad has served as vice president from 2010-2013, when former India spinner Anil Kumble was the KSCA President. Kumble, along with pacer Javagal Srinath, have lended their support to Prasad.