Trying for settlement with complainant: Kejriwal to SC about his retweet on Dhruv Rathee post

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday told the Supreme Court that he was making his best efforts to settle the defamation case filed by the complainant in connection with him retweeting a video of a YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, making allegations against BJP IT Cell.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, the senior lawyer appearing for Kejriwal, told the apex court bench, led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna, that efforts were being made to work out a settlement in the case, as there are "a lot of things going on" in Kejriwal's life.

Hearing the submissions, Vikas Sankrityayan, the complainant, said that he would send across a draft of the apology sought. Sankrityayan in his plea said that the YouTube video titled 'BJP IT Cell Part II' circulated by Rathee from Germany, contained false and defamatory allegations.

During the hearing on Monday, Singhvi said that Kejriwal would express regret for his retweet, but not on the conditions set by the complainant. The apex court allowed the Singhvi more time in the case and fixed the matter for further hearing after six weeks. The top court also extended its earlier order of stay on defamation proceedings before the trial court, till further hearing in the case.

On the last date of the hearing on May 13, the Supreme Court granted time to Kejriwal to settle his dispute with the complainant in the criminal defamation case for allegedly retweeting the defamatory video by YouTuber Rathee in May 2018.

Kejriwal has always maintained that his tweet was not intended to harm the complainant, Sankrityayan. In one of the hearings, Kejriwal admitted before the Supreme Court that "It is a mistake if I know this will be the consequence."

Kejriwal had moved the top court by challenging a Delhi High Court order upholding the summons issued to him in the criminal defamation case for retweeting the video. The complainant, Sankrityayan urged that an apology may be issued on public platform by the accused, Kejriwal.