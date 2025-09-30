SC sends 2 dist judges for crash course

“We would be failing in our duty if we turned a blind eye to the manner in which the ACMM granted bail to the accused and the Sessions Judge refused to interfere. In the facts herein, we deem it appropriate that the Judicial Officers who passed the Orders dated 10.11.2023 and 16.08.2024 shall undergo special training for a period of at least seven days.

The Chief Justice, Delhi HC, is requested to make appropriate arrangements for such training at the Delhi Judicial Academy, with particular focus on sensitising the Judicial Officers on how to conduct judicial proceedings...,” said the SC.

The Supreme Court also stated that it would not overlook the actions of the investigating officers, whose conduct before the lower courts was notable. It directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to conduct a personal enquiry into the IOs and take action.