Express Routes: Doddaballapura to Dabaspet, Bengaluru [KWIN City]

Here are a few ways to get from Doddaballapura in Karnataka to Dabaspet:

Via Automobile:

Distance: roughly 40–45 kilometers.

1 to 1.5 hours is the approximate travel time.

- Route: NH 648 (Dobbaspet - Doddaballapura Road) is the most often used route. From Doddaballapura, you will go directly southwest until you reach Dabaspet. Although there is substantial traffic near important intersections, the roadways are generally in decent shape.

By Bus: - KSRTC or Private Buses: Doddaballapura to Dabaspet is frequently served by bus. Depending on traffic, the trip could take between one and two hours.

- Local Transportation: For a direct link, smaller private or shared automobiles are also an option.

By Train: - The closest train stations are: - There is a train station at Doddaballapura where you may catch trains going to the Dabaspet (Tumkur) side. Certain trains travel via both stations, so make sure to consult the schedule.



Verify the accuracy of the local transportation schedules, particularly the bus and rail schedules.