Bihar to get 19 of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas approved by Centre

NEW DELHI: Poll-bound Bihar is all set to get 19 Kendriya Vidyalayas out of the 57 approved by the government on Wednesday. The opening of the new KVs will benefit 86,640 students and generate 4,617 permanent teaching jobs, the ministry said.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in a post on X, said the 57 new KVs will cover 17 States and Union Territories. They will be opened in underserved areas in Telangana, Bihar, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Jammu & Kashmir.

An Education ministry source said, "Bihar will get 19 of the new KVs approved." MP from Srikakulam and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said, Andhra Pradesh gets four KVs – Palasa, Guntur, Chittoor and Kuppam.

G Kishan Reddy, Secunderabad MP, said, "Today four more KVs have been sanctioned in addition to the existing 35, to provide quality primary and secondary education in remote areas - Bhadradri Kothagudem District HQ, Mulugu district HQ, Jagityala District and Wanaparthy district.

PM Modi, in a post on X, said the new KVs will include Balvatikas, which will nurture children from the foundational stage. “This is in line with our commitment to inclusive growth, particularly in aspirational districts, the North East and other remote areas.”