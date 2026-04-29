Give legal support while gauging pregnancy risks

The Supreme Court’s direction permitting a 15-year-old girl to terminate her pregnancy beyond 28 weeks, while warning of contempt for any delay, marks a decisive assertion of reproductive autonomy. Setting aside a Delhi High Court order rejecting the plea, the top court held that no woman—particularly a minor—can be compelled to carry an unwanted pregnancy to term. The central question, it said, is whether the pregnant girl intends to give birth, rather than foetal viability.

The April 24 order cautions that denying termination only pushes a woman into unregulated spaces, increasing her health risks. It emphasises that a woman’s right to abortion cannot be made dependent on the foetus’s medical condition, because that would link her rights to something beyond her control. The court also noted that delays in seeking termination often happen because of social pressure, lack of information, or problems in accessing healthcare, and that such delays should not be treated as consent to continue the pregnancy. Its conclusion—“the decision not to continue her pregnancy and seek termination with all attendant medical risk must be respected”—places lived experience above all other considerations.