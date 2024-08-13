Withdrawn broadcast bill opens doors for a more liberal version

Along with the bill came a slew of other media regulations in 2023—the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, Press and Registration of Periodicals Act and IT Rules—adding to the woes of an over-regulated industry. The revised broadcast bill of 2024 has gone a step further by including ‘intermediaries’ such as internet service providers, social media platforms and search engines in its regulatory sphere. The right to freedom of speech and expression is not absolute; Article 19(2) allows for ‘reasonable restrictions’ to protect, among other things, the sovereignty of the nation, and norms of decency and morality. On the other hand, if news flow is throttled and all forms of content are vetted by government bodies, the soul of the fundamental right to free speech will be extinguished. One can only hope that the revision process of the new broadcast bill will help broaden free speech and not impose new restrictions on it.