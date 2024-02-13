Nagal win good, but consistency is key

Just a year ago, Sumit Nagal was staring into the abyss. He was struggling not just with his tennis, but deep within there was a tempest brewing that forced him to contemplate quitting the game. On Sunday, he had tears in his eyes after winning the Chennai Open ATP Challenger. It was cathartic as varied emotions flashed by. Earlier in the year, the 26-year-old became the first Indian to beat a seeded player in 35 years at the Australian Open. He followed up with a win at Chennai to break into the top 100—first for an Indian since 2019. Everything seems to be falling into place for the 26-year-old in singles.

This could be a good tiding for India in tennis. The Davis Cup team has beaten Pakistan to qualify for World Group I. Rohan Bopanna became the oldest player to win a doubles Grand Slam crown at the Australian Open last month. The country is hosting four ATP Challenger series for the first time since 2015. It is something the players had been requesting so that they could earn big points—375 points in the four series—and get wild-card entries without travelling abroad. The ATP is itself helping Indian organisers. This could be the shot in the arm Indian tennis has been looking for.