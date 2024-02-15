Landmark verdict levels playing field for electoral funds

The Supreme Court on Thursday levelled the playing field by striking down a six-year-old electoral bonds scheme that made political funding more opaque than it already was. The court found that the law had tilted the balance in favour of the party in power, as it gave it the means to access information on donors, though the scheme’s USP was anonymisation.

The right to information scored a momentous victory in a long while as a five-member Constitution bench unanimously held the controversial law unconstitutional. The bench ruled that its stated cloak of anonymity violated the principles of free and fair elections. While the law was sold as a scheme to suck out black money from the system and address criminalisation of politics, the court said it did not clear the proportionality test of the least restriction on fundamental rights.