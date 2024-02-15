Electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional, to be stopped immediately: Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that the electoral bonds scheme has to be struck down with immediate effect as it is unconstitutional. It directed the sale of the bonds to cease immediately.

It said that that anonymous electoral bonds violate the Right to Information Act (RTI) and the Article 19(1)(a) of the Constituition (all citizens shall have the right to freedom of speech and expression).

It also directed the State Bank of India (SBI) to disclose details of the poll bonds encashed by political parties from April 12, 2019 till date to the Election Commission of India (ECI) by March 6, who is then supposed to publish the information on the ECI website by March 31, 2024.

The SBI has been directed to mention details including date of encashment and denomination.

The SC also directed the return of poll bonds that have not been encashed as of yet.

The top court which was delivering its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the electoral bonds scheme, which allows for anonymous funding to political parties, said at the onset that there were two separate but unanimous verdicts on the matter.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud asserted that curbing black money could not infringe the RTI, adding that there were other alternatives to restrict black money.

The electoral bonds scheme, which was notified by the government on January 2, 2018, was pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring in transparency in political funding.

According to the provisions of the scheme, electoral bonds may be purchased by any citizen of India or entity incorporated or established in the country. An individual can buy electoral bonds, either singly or jointly with other individuals.

Only the political parties registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and which secured not less than 1 per cent of the votes polled in the last elections to the Lok Sabha or a state legislative assembly are eligible to receive electoral bonds.