SC's electoral bond verdict: 10 key points on striking down of poll funding scheme

A 5-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud delivered its verdict on a set of petitions challenging the legal legitimacy of the electoral bonds scheme implemented by the Central government. This scheme permits undisclosed funding to political parties.

CJI Chandrachud, in the initial remarks of the judgment, highlighted that there were two perspectives—his own and that of Justice Sanjiv Khanna—yet both led to a unanimous conclusion.

A constitution bench comprised of five judges had reserved its verdict on the matter last November.