Ratna for Karpoori could be a political masterstroke by BJP

Former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur lived and breathed his principles. He rose from one of the most marginalised communities, was jailed for fighting the British during the freedom struggle, and joined post-independence politics to secure what he strongly espoused—equity and social justice for the most backward sections of society. Apart from being a respected socialist who laid the foundation of a structured reservation system for the backward classes, he imposed prohibition, championed the cause of education, and batted for regional languages as he did away with English as a compulsory subject in the school-leaving exam.

The Centre’s decision to confer the Bharat Ratna on ‘Jan Nayak’ Thakur on his birth centenary is an apt tribute to a leader who had the courage to shun the greed and glamour of politics and lived within his modest means despite being chief minister twice. His was a creed that India lacks today.