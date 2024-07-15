Leo Messi transcends fate, football history

While the 37-year-old’s role in this edition of Copa America was, at best, a supporting one, he retains the respect of his side. The effect of his understated approach to leadership is there for all to see. The moment Martinez scored the goal, Messi, who had taken a nasty knock on an ankle before being subbed, was hugged—the players wanted to win it for him. This period of Messi will be remembered as when he shut down the remaining haters. He has also ended the debate about the best player in the world.

Will his body stay the course for two more years for a World Cup on US soil? Will he even want to push for it? These are questions only he can answer, for Argentina will leave that call to their captain. For the time being, the genius continues to adapt and move with the times. This time, the Finalissima will be between continental giants Argentina and Spain—old vs new, Messi vs Lamine Yamal. Spain’s victory against England in the Euro 2024 final established it as the team to look out for. For now, let’s enjoy some Messi magic till he announces his retirement.