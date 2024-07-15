Leo Messi transcends fate, football history

There was a point in Lionel Messi’s career when it looked like the holy grail would elude him forever. Messi had featured in four major cup finals for Argentina, including at the 2016 Copa America but had been thwarted each time. After that 2016 final, he decided enough was enough and announced a shock retirement amid a flood of tears. To rub salt, he saw his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo play a part in Portugal winning the European Championships three weeks later.
The noise had become toxic as even his compatriots openly questioned whether he cared enough. At the peak of his powers, one of the world’s greatest players was mocked because of an inability to deliver gold for his country’s senior team. Those accusations seem like a footnote today. It’s almost unreal how this late-stage Messi has gone on to rival that other great Argentine legend—Diego Maradona—in terms of winning big titles for his country. After Sunday night’s Copa America final—won dramatically thanks to an extra-time goal by Lautaro Martinez—Messi has now won four senior cups, including the 2022 Finalissima or European-South American Nations Cup, in the last three years.
While the 37-year-old’s role in this edition of Copa America was, at best, a supporting one, he retains the respect of his side. The effect of his understated approach to leadership is there for all to see. The moment Martinez scored the goal, Messi, who had taken a nasty knock on an ankle before being subbed, was hugged—the players wanted to win it for him. This period of Messi will be remembered as when he shut down the remaining haters. He has also ended the debate about the best player in the world.
Will his body stay the course for two more years for a World Cup on US soil? Will he even want to push for it? These are questions only he can answer, for Argentina will leave that call to their captain. For the time being, the genius continues to adapt and move with the times. This time, the Finalissima will be between continental giants Argentina and Spain—old vs new, Messi vs Lamine Yamal. Spain’s victory against England in the Euro 2024 final established it as the team to look out for. For now, let’s enjoy some Messi magic till he announces his retirement.