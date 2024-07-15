The Messi-ah of the beautiful game

Sense of unity

Where he truly excelled this time was in playing the role of the side's elder statesman and leader. He offered an example during the trophy lift. He invited Nicolas Otamendi and Angel Di Maria, a bonafide Argentine great who played his final match on Sunday, to accompany him.

But then, this isn't a surprise. Messi may not be the most vocal of leaders but when he speaks, people listen. Just before Argentina faced Brazil in Brazil in the 2021 final, Messi delivered a speech that has become the stuff of legends. He had said: "Forty-five days where we travelled, ate, were locked up in hotels." "Forty-five days without seeing our families guys. Dibu had a daughter and even though he couldn't see her, he couldn't hold her in his arms. Chino also had a son and he only got to see him for a little while. All for what? For this moment. Because we had a goal and we are very close to achieving it. And you know what the best of all is? That this depends on us. That's why we're going to go out on the pitch, and we're going to raise the cup. We are going to take it to Argentina to enjoy it with our family and friends and with those who have always supported us. The last thing, with this I finish, there are no coincidences guys. This Cup was going to be played in Argentina but God wanted it to be played in Brazil so that we can win it at the Maracana and make it more beautiful for all of us. So, go out to the pitch confident and calm, we will take this cup home (the speech has been immortalised in a documentary, 'Sean Eternos: Campeones de America')."

That sense of unity — all for one and one for all — has come to define the team over the last three years. It was evident when a shattered Messi cried his guts out after being forced off with an ankle injury on Sunday. He didn't want to possibly go off in this manner in what could yet be his final competitive game for Albiceleste. As he was crying, Leandro Paredas offered him a shoulder. In the stands, people were crying with Messi. An hour later, as Sunday turned to Monday in Miami, Martinez slammed home what turned out to be the winner.

If this is to be Messi's final act for Argentina — receiving a Cup — it will be quite the ending for one of football's most decorated players. Once, he was accused of an inability to win for the motherland. Now, he can't stop winning.